Deadline Draws Near to be a Sponsor of the Cycling for Meso Event; Registration Underway
Edwardsville, IL, March 24, 2014: ?Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. is
reminding local business owners and community members that the April 4, 2014
sponsorship deadline for the Cycling for Meso event is drawing close while
registration for the family-oriented event is well underway. The race is
scheduled to take place on Sat., April 26 on the Madison County Trails in
Edwardsville with the start at the N.O. Nelson Campus of Lewis & Clark
Community College across from Market Basket. Monies raised from the event
will be used to support the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation that
assists victims and families of victims who have been affected by
mesothelioma.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There are many ways to support the event including various sponsorship
levels ranging from $250 - $1,000, donations for a silent auction and cash
donations for direct support of Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,
often referred to as MARF. ³We¹re really excited about this new event and
feel it¹s a great way to promote community while supporting a great cause.
We are pleased with the sponsorships and support we have received thus far;
however, we know we can do better by continuing to encourage local
businesses and our community to get involved as well,² states Randy Gori of
Gori Julian & Associates, Inc. ³We¹re also still accepting registration for
race participants of all ages. It¹s really going to be a fun family event!²
Sponsors of the event so far include Lanier Law Firm and the Edwardsville
Intelligencer as the Fast Finisher Sponsors. Power Sponsors include,
Carrollton Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville J.Hilburn Men's Custom Clothing by
Angela Bullock, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Pohlman USA Court Reporting, James C.
Farrell, P.C., Gerard Hempstead and Brett Gilliland of Northwestern Mutual
St. Louis and Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Pace sponsors include Spencer
Promotional Gear, Hobson & Bradley Law Firm, Junior Service Club of
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Tays Law Firm, Concord Research & Consulting
Group, LLC and Abstracts & Titles, Inc.
Registration is $25 per person or $15 per child under 12 if received prior
to the day of the event or $35 per adult/$15 per child on the day of the
event on April 26. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cycling event will
begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately noon. Two routes, a 3.5-mile route
and a 10-mile route, are available for participants to choose.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the
event, please visit www.cyclingformeso.com . If more information is needed,
please call Krissy at (618) 307-4085.
Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation
for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the
attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related
injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical
litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the
attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the
firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.
###
More like this: