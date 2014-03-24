Edwardsville, IL, March 24, 2014: ?Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. is

reminding local business owners and community members that the April 4, 2014

sponsorship deadline for the Cycling for Meso event is drawing close while

registration for the family-oriented event is well underway. The race is

scheduled to take place on Sat., April 26 on the Madison County Trails in

Edwardsville with the start at the N.O. Nelson Campus of Lewis & Clark

Community College across from Market Basket. Monies raised from the event

will be used to support the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation that

assists victims and families of victims who have been affected by

mesothelioma.

There are many ways to support the event including various sponsorship

levels ranging from $250 - $1,000, donations for a silent auction and cash

donations for direct support of Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,

often referred to as MARF. ³We¹re really excited about this new event and

feel it¹s a great way to promote community while supporting a great cause.

We are pleased with the sponsorships and support we have received thus far;

however, we know we can do better by continuing to encourage local

businesses and our community to get involved as well,² states Randy Gori of

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc. ³We¹re also still accepting registration for

race participants of all ages. It¹s really going to be a fun family event!²

Sponsors of the event so far include Lanier Law Firm and the Edwardsville

Intelligencer as the Fast Finisher Sponsors. Power Sponsors include,

Carrollton Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville J.Hilburn Men's Custom Clothing by

Angela Bullock, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Pohlman USA Court Reporting, James C.

Farrell, P.C., Gerard Hempstead and Brett Gilliland of Northwestern Mutual

St. Louis and Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Pace sponsors include Spencer

Promotional Gear, Hobson & Bradley Law Firm, Junior Service Club of

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Tays Law Firm, Concord Research & Consulting

Group, LLC and Abstracts & Titles, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration is $25 per person or $15 per child under 12 if received prior

to the day of the event or $35 per adult/$15 per child on the day of the

event on April 26. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cycling event will

begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately noon. Two routes, a 3.5-mile route

and a 10-mile route, are available for participants to choose.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the

event, please visit www.cyclingformeso.com . If more information is needed,

please call Krissy at (618) 307-4085.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation

for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the

attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related

injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical

litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the

attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the

firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

###

More like this: