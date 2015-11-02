EDWARDSVILLE — Honorably discharged veterans who are facing financial difficulties still have time to get help paying their property taxes.

The Madison County Veterans’ Assistance Commission (VAC) and the Madison County Treasurer’s Office want to remind struggling veterans about the property tax program that assists struggling veterans. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

“We know there are veterans who need assistance and this program helps those who need it most,” Treasurer Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler and VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite first announced the program in 2014.

“This is the second year we’ve been able to do this program and help a veteran facing hard times,” Lavite said. “We also want to remind them of the upcoming deadline.”

Lavite said the goal of the program is to make sure veterans’ property taxes get paid.

“We want to keep a veteran in his or her home,” Lavite said. “It costs more to relocate and set them up in another place than it does to keep them in their current place.”

Since the inception of the program, the VAC has received hundreds of calls.

Lavite said not everyone qualifies for assistance, but they may meet the requirements for other programs.

The VAC provides emergency aid and services to approximately 45,000 veterans and their families throughout Madison County.

Lavite said the VAC assists thousands of veterans each year with rent payments to avoid eviction and with utility payments to avoid shut-off. It also refers the homeless/transitional for housing, as well as provides food/family essentials, miscellaneous disability care expenses, and other assistance as needed, he said.

To qualify for the property tax program, a veteran must provide proof of an Honorable Discharge (DD-214) from active duty with the U.S. Military, along with proof of ownership of the property (such as a tax bill or the property deed in the veteran’s name.) The veteran also must have proof of income and the inability to pay.

“This program is just another step in making sure veterans get help when they need it most,” Lavite said.

Prenzler said he appreciates what the county’s VAC has done to assist the men and women who proudly served this country.

