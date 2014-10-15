Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) continues to take registrations for the Boys Basketball League.

The league is open to boys currently enrolled in 1st through 6th grade and will run January and February.

Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th.

Registration fee is $30 per child and includes a game shirt.

Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on nights and weekends. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league.

Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Saturday, November 1, so register now! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registrationsaccepted after the deadline.

JPRD is excited to add a new online registration option specifically for theprogram at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx. There is a small convenience fee associated with the online registration option, so parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or check!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit: www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm

Please feel free to contact us at the JPRD office: (618) 498 2222 or email: jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

