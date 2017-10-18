SPRINGFIELD – October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is giving parents and caregivers a few reminders that can help prevent tragic accidents. Sleep suffocation and SIDS are leading causes of death for children one year old or younger but DCFS Acting Director B.J. Walker says following these simple tips could help save the lives of Illinois’ precious infants.

• DCFS advises against co-sleeping. It is especially dangerous when a parent or caregiver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol or is particularly tired.



• A child sleeps safest in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly fitted sheet. Be sure to remove pillows, blankets, bumper pads, stuffed animals and toys.



• Never let infants sleep on an adult bed or couch.

“It is vital for caregivers to learn and use the ABCs of Safe Sleep,” Walker said. “A baby should sleep Alone, on its Back, and in a safe Crib – every time.”

A “safe sleep crib” will be on display in the James R. Thompson Center lobby between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27. An audio version of a Public Service Announcement is available for download in English and Spanish by clicking the following links:



• Safe Sleep PSA: English

• Safe Sleep PSA: Spanish



DCFS receives, investigates and acts upon a report of child abuse or neglect every five minutes. Tens of thousands of children are safer thanks to those who call our Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (252-2873) each year. Working together, we can ensure a safe, loving home and brighter future for every child.

