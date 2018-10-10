SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce today announced the decision to certify four (4) Enterprise Zones. The Enterprise Zone Board evaluated applications submitted by interested parties and made their final recommendations at a meeting held on September 18, 2018.

Enterprise Zone designations, effective January 1, 2019, were awarded to the following:

Quad Cities Kewanee/Henry County Carmi/White County/Edwards County Vandalia/Fayette County

Enterprise Zones encourage job growth and investment in economically depressed areas. Companies and organizations within a zone may qualify for various tax incentives like sales tax exemptions on qualifying building materials, utility tax exemptions, and various local incentives. Each zone is administered by a local official under rules established by the state.

Once designated, an Enterprise Zone maintains its designation for 15 years. The Enterprise Zone Board will review the zone after 13 years to determine a possible ten-year extension of the designation.

For more information about the Illinois Enterprise Zone program and additional resources about doing business in Illinois, please visit www.illinois.gov/dceo.

