EAST ALTON - Dazzler Dance Company of East Alton, recently took their DDC All-Stars to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the UDA National Dance Team Championships.

The coaches are Katie Pluhar and her assistant Bailey Culiberk. The local team placed fourth in Lyrical and sixth in Pom against some tremendous talent from across the USA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dazzler Dance Company focuses on recreational dance, and tumbling, and has an exceptional competitive dance team that competes in five regional competitions in the Midwest and Nationals each season. Coach Katie Pluhar came up with the idea to add the DDC All-Stars to their current program and the first year was a huge success.

Owner, Vickie Maxwell was very proud of the coaches, dancers, and families who committed to this extra team. Their dedication and hard work were rewarded with a dominating win in Chicago before traveling to Disney to compete.

The DDC All-Stars are comprised of dancers from Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, and Wood River. The team: Coach Katie Pluhar, Assistant Bailey Culiberk, Alyssa Abernathy, Kaegan Carriker, Rachel Harms, Alyssa Hoffman, Sophie Hull, Leah Newton, Grace Schwegel, Jaelyn Slow, Kaylee Stacy, and Makenna Strowmatt.

More like this:

Related Video: