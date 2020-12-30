CENTERVILLE – Sulbrena Day, RN, PhD, started working at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis as an LPN in 1974. Her 46-year career has been a dedication to the community she grew up in and is a living example of our Vision, Mission and Values.

While nursing may not have been her first career choice, it has been a fortunate one for us. When her mother suggested she try nursing school, she was ready for failure as she thought she couldn’t stand the sight of blood. Today, the sight of blood just kicks in the adrenaline and her nursing skills take over.

After becoming an RN, she entered critical care medicine and started her path up the ranks at St. Mary’s…Director of Nursing, Vice President of Nursing, and helping guide the transition to Kenneth Hall Regional Hospital. Advancing her educational journey, she earned a BSN, MSN and then a Doctorate in Healthcare.

At Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, her hometown, Dr. Day began as Vice President of Ancillary Services and then became Chief Operating Officer in 2016. In 2018 she added the title of Chief Nursing Officer.

Along the way, Dr. Day describes her job as “very rewarding.” Having families of past patients still remember her is a sign that she did the best she could. “Do your job and do it well” is something she tries to instill in her students.

After retirement, Dr. Day will continue to teach nursing at Midwest Career Source in Belleville and as a member of the faculty at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Regarding remaining at St. Mary’s and Touchette all these years and about nurses working at Touchette now, she says, “We all have choices where we work, and the Touchette nurses are here because they care for this community. They are here by choice. They care, and they know many of the patients because they are also serving in their community.”

When asked what she is most proud of, she replied, the impact that she has had on the many nurses and individuals she has mentored and continues to mentor.

She knows that the commitment of Touchette, as well as SIHF Healthcare, to serve the community will keep going. Yes, we can do more, only – sadly – without her.

Thank you, Dr. Day, for your commitment and service to your community and the community we serve! Congratulations and best wishes in your retirement!

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Mammography and Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Home Healthcare, Special Needs Dentistry for children, Medical Stabilization Unit, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

