JERSEYVILLE - Wm. Nobbe & Co., located at 26917 Crystal Lake Road in Jerseyville, has its special Day Of Play planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

Store Manager Ben Poletti said he is excited about the different activities and plans in place for the Day Of Play. The annual spring event at Wm. Nobbe & Co. will be held rain or shine.

“We have a really nice facility and this allows people to venture inside and see we offer a whole lot more than big tractors and combines,” Ben Poletti said. “This event has really grown the past two to three years. People are learning what it is all about and bring the entire family out and have fun with it. The petting zoo is also extremely popular. We do a lot of events for our agricultural customers. This event allows children and families to come in and creates excitement for all of us.”

The Wm. Nobbe & Co. facility in Jerseyville on Crystal Lake Road is beautiful inside and out and has made quite an impact on not only Jersey County but all the surrounding counties. Poletti said he believes Wm. Nobbe has the largest and most diversified product line of any other implement dealer. He said the Wm. Nobbe & Co. business prides itself on its service to the customer during and after a sale.

Wm. Nobbe & Co. was founded in 1907 by brothers William and Henry Nobbe. At the time, the business sold several product types with buggies being the main revenue producer. As technology changed their business offerings changed with it, bringing John Deere Farm Machinery and Chevrolet automobiles to the forefront in the 1920s.

Poletti said he wants people who haven’t been inside the Wm. Nobbe showroom to see the amazing products the company has and what they offer.

The Nolan’s Petting Zoo will be featured with the Treehouse Wildlife Sanctuary, both wonderful with kids.

Other key attractions for children and family for Day Of Play are:

John Deere riding toys

John Deere remote control car

Cornbox

Face painting

Hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and drinks

Longest drive John Deere mowers and Gators

Kids bounce house

For more information, contact Wm. Nobbe in Jerseyville at (618) 498-5504. Also see http://www.wmnobbe.com/.

