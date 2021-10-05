WATERLOO - Dawn Carter has joined Bank of Monroe County as a Community Banker and Mortgage Consultant, bringing decades of client service experience to support Monroe County residents and their financial needs.

“I have known Dawn for well over a decade so I am very confident about the value she will bring for our clients,” said Bank of Monroe County President Ryan Osterhage. “She is one of the most genuine and caring people I know. She will be a great ambassador of the bank and will be an even greater asset to the community working here, in Monroe County."

Carter will assist Bank of Monroe County with a variety of loans including consumer and commercial loans as well as helping customers with a variety of financial needs. Carter has 22 years of experience managing clients, maintaining relationships, and leading marketing and business initiatives at an architectural firm. She has lived in Waterloo for 17 years and has a deep passion for supporting the community.

"It's very exciting to be a part of something new developing here,” said Carter. “Being able to work in the community where I live was very appealing to me and the collaborative way Bank of Monroe County runs its business is fantastic. I'm excited to be part of the bank’s continued success."

Carter has been a member of the Waterloo County Club for more than 15 years and served on its board for three years as the Events Planner. During her tenure, she originated the annual Stars n’ Stripes event and ran the Couples League, Glow Ball Night Golf Tournament, and Chili Cook-Off event.

Bank of Monroe County will be located at 813 North Market Street in Waterloo and the bank’s commitment to client and community service is at the forefront of everything they do. The bank is a division of Bank of Belleville, a fifteen-year-old bank that has grown to approximately a quarter of one billion dollars in assets and serves individual and business clients throughout the Metro East. For more information, go to www.bankofmonroecounty.com.

