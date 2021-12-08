Davis, LaHood Announce 183d Air Wing Base Project Included In Final NDAA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) today announced the final FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield. “I am proud to support the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes critical funding to help build and upgrade the Base Civil Engineer Complex for the Illinois Air National Guard 183rd Wing in Springfield. The men and women in the 183rd deserve up-to-date resources to continue providing exceptional emergency response and support services,” said Rep. LaHood. “On top of key funding for Illinois, this bill makes certain that all of our military personnel get the support they need, makes America safer, and sends a strong message to our adversaries around the globe. We face ever-evolving 21st-century threats, and as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, I’ll continue to work with my colleagues to ensure the men and women who serve in Illinois and throughout our Armed Forces have the resources they need.” Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! More like this: “The NDAA is critical, must-pass legislation that funds our military and makes the necessary investments to keep our country safe from our adversaries and other global threats. This year’s NDAA includes important provisions, such as a pay raise for our troops, increased military funding, new resources to combat terrorism and hold China accountable, a review of the outdated Selective Service System, social media protections for our troops, prohibitions on DOD giving dishonorable discharges to troops who decline the COVID vaccine, and much more,” said Rep. Davis. "I’m also excited to announce with Congressman LaHood that the FY22 NDAA includes funding for a project request we jointly made for the 183d Air Wing Base in Springfield. Our troops here in central Illinois deserve to have a proper facility to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs. This project would support their important mission. I’m glad that both parties came together to reach an agreement on the NDAA because politics should never interfere with our national defense and security. We must never allow our military to be defunded." The funding would be used to construct a base civil engineer complex. More detailed information on the project can be found here . The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense. It also had the support of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) today announced the final FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield. Print Version Submit a News Tip