MONDAY, MARCH 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 5, CARLINVILLE 1: Andrew Kribs had a hat trick for Jersey, while Zack Wargo had a brace (two goals) as the Panthers took all three points in a road win at Carlinville.

The Panthers found the back of the net three times in the first half and twice more in the second, while the Cavaliers struck in the second half for their only goal.

Drake Goetten, Emilio Hernandez, Alex Hubbel, Corey King and Ben Simpson had assists on all five Jersey goals, while Matthew Wargo had four saves in recording the win.

Jersey ups its mark to 3-0-1, while Carlinville is now 1-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Bryce Davis' hat trick were all CM needed as the Eagles shut out Granite City at the Bethalto Soccer Complex.

Brayden Zyung assisted on two of Davis' goals, while Lucas Ambrose assisted on the other.

Tommy Stubhart had six saves in recording the clean sheet for the Eagles, while Issak Cell and Tyler Theis had no saves each for the Warriors in splitting time in goal.

CM retains their 100 percent record at 3-0-0, while Granite falls to 1-1-0.

TRIAD 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Jake Ellis' second half brace (two goals) was enough for Triad to take the points over visiting Belleville West.

Alex Stogner scored for the Maroons on the half-hour, but Ellis' strikes gave the Knights the win.

Brayden Tonn had two saves on the day for Triad, while Quinn Van Horn had 10 stops for West.

The Knights are now 2-1-0, while the Maroons fall to 0-3-0.

JERSEY BOWLERS DEFEAT SOUTHWESTERN

Jersey's varsity boys bowling team defeated Southwestern with a 2773 to 2313 pin total last week. Leading the Panthers were Danny Towell - 601 series, Tyler Ayres - 598 series and Jacob Elliott - 576 series.

Girls Bowling won a 4 on 4 match with a 1705 to 1202 pin total. Leading the Panthers were Sammie Malley - 571 series and Kiley Shaw - 498 series.

The Jersey JV boys bowling won also. Leading the way was Eli Hetzel - 439 series and Jeremy Hubert - 379 series.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: All home teams are listed first)

Civic Memorial 3, Granite City 0

Carlinville 1, Jersey 5

Waterloo 1, Collinsville 2

Triad 2, Belleville West 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings --- postponed, snowstorm prevented Kings leaving Denver. Make-up date TBA.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Washington Nationals 2

