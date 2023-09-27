O'FALLON - Senior Sydney Davis and sophomore Ciara Cunningham were the difference makers as the two were able to set the pace for the Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 25-20, 25-22 in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The win gave Edwardsville a regular season sweep of O'Fallon, keeping them undefeated at 7-0 in the SWC, 14-4 overall. The Panthers are now 12-7, 5-2 in the SWC and tied with Belleville West.

"Tonight was another great match," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "Several players were able to contribute to this victory in a variety of ways. Sydney was once again an offensive powerhouse, putting down nine kills, while Ciara added five. Defensively, we were able to fight off O'Fallon's attacks with blocking and digging. We are continuing to work on various skills and working together as a team."

Davis had nine kills for the Tigers, while Cunningham came up with five, Hanna Matarelli had 15 digs, with Madelyn Ohlau having nine and Megan Knobeloch coming up with seven to go along with 10 assists. Cunningham and Lucy Goebel had four blocks each, Ohlau served up nine points, with Matarelli and Sara Gouy coming up with five points each.

The Tigers play at home on Wednesday night against Cor Jesu Academy of south St. Louis County at 5:45 p.m. and doesn't play again until Oct. 3 at Collinsville at 5:45 p.m. and Oct. 5 at Belleville East at 5:30 p.m., then plays in a tournament at Gurnee Warren the weekend of Oct. 6-7.

