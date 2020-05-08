Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) today announced that U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded $2,053,494 to six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) throughout Illinois' 13th Congressional District to expand COVID-19 testing capacity. The funding comes from the most recent coronavirus relief legislation, H.R.266 - Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, that Congressman Davis voted for and President Trump signed into law in April. It included $25 billion for expanding testing nation-wide.
“Expanding testing capacity is a major component to getting our economy and society as a whole open again,” Davis said. “This federal funding will play a major role in making sure our communities have the testing capacity they need to continue the reopening process."
Grantee Name, City, Amount
  • Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $380,719
  • Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, $156,394
  • Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $360,934
  • Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $214,909
  • Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $286,204
  • SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $654,334

