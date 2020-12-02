WASHINGTON D.C - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) is warning constituents of rampant identity theft fraud from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). “My office has been swamped with calls from constituents who have received an unemployment benefit letter or bank card in the mail, when they have not filed for unemployment insurance,” said Davidsmeyer.

“People who have not filed for unemployment are receiving letters in the mail from IDES stating they’re receiving benefits. Others are receiving bank debit cards - that are loaded with money - in the mail. You’re a victim of identity theft if you have received either one of these and did not file for unemployment.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer urged constituents to take immediate action.

“If you have received either one of these examples then you should immediately call IDES at (800) 814-0513 and report the false claim. Second, contact the Illinois Attorney General at 1-866-999-5630 or 1-877-844-5461 (TTY) and report your identity theft. Third, contact your local police department or Sheriff and file a police report. Fourth, you should request your free credit report at www.annualcreditreport.com and examine your credit history for suspicious activity. Lastly, if you received a bank card that you did not request, do not activate it.”

“Let me assure you that it is not your fault if you’re a victim. However, you must be prompt in filing a report and checking your credit history. You are not responsible for repaying stolen unemployment benefits and you’re eligible to file for unemployment if you do become unemployed.

“Please call my office if you’re an identity theft victim and need help contacting IDES.”

