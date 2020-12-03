ALTON – Lifelong Alton resident David Goins, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, has announced his intent to run for mayor of the City of Alton in the April 2021 election.

“I love this community and will work tirelessly to rebuild Alton’s reputation as a safe, clean, and vibrant city. Through my ministry as a pastor and experience as a police officer, I have seen firsthand the challenges our community faces. Since 2012 under the current leadership, Alton has experienced continued job losses and a faltering economy, unlike some of our neighboring communities,” said Goins. “The City of Alton faces serious obstacles including mounting financial liabilities, continuous population decline, and a decreasing tax base. But with new leadership and a new vision for growth, Alton can flourish, grow, and reach its full potential.”

Alton’s population declined to approximately 26,500 residents, endangering its home rule status, which requires a city to maintain over 25,000 residents to preserve its constitutional authority to self-govern in matters such as sales taxes and solving local issues.

“Our businesses and families deserve to experience a strong economy with positive employment opportunities, safe neighborhoods, and quality schools, resulting in stability for our city and its citizens. I promise to lead with integrity, honesty and respect. My actions will follow my words and I will keep my campaign promises,” Goins stated. “I will make it a priority to develop a professional, honest and respectful working relationship with local labor and trade organizations and I will not support further outsourcing of jobs. I will create a community engagement committee that focuses on public safety, crime prevention and strategies to promote community pride and trust. And supporting our public and private schools will be a cornerstone of my administration,” said Goins.

In his first 45 days as mayor, Pastor Goins will begin hiring a professional team to develop a strategic action plan to tackle the most pressing issues of the city, including population growth, economic recovery, public safety, education and investment in Alton’s youth. Goins will also develop a beautification infrastructure program to repair and maintain streets and sidewalks. These efforts will create a synergy that results in increased tourism and revenue.

Pastor David Goins retired as a sergeant with the Alton Police Department after serving for 25 years, is a member of the Alton School District Board of Education and previously served as a Civil Service Commission member.

He and his wife, Sheila, are proud parents of three children and eleven grandchildren. For more information on Goins’ campaign, please visit the campaign’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ DavidGoinsforMayor.

