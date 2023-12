David Stromske Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: David Stromske Hometown: Alton Years of Service: 1966-1968 Branch: Army Rank: ES War: Vietnam Medals Earned: Air Medal, Defense Medal, U.S. Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Message: "Dave Stromske doesn't know a stranger. He is the quintessential man, myth and legend." Submitters name: Kevin Walker More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute