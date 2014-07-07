BELLEVILLE, IL., July 1, 2014 . . . W.A. Schickedanz Agency, Inc., today announced that David A. Miller, CPCU, CIW has been named president and chief executive officer of the 82-year-old certified managing general insurance agency (CMGA) headquartered in Belleville, Ill. Miller is a 16-year employee of the agency and held the position of executive vice president prior to being promoted to president by the agency’s senior management. He succeeds C. Jack Miller, agency president for the past 30 years, who will assume the non-executive position of Chairman. Miller becomes the fourth generation to lead the family business started by agency founder, Adam Schickedanz in 1931.

C. Jack Miller commented on the change in management, “David has earned the position he assumes today. As his principal mentor, I can say that he has met and, in most cases, exceeded the goals I have set for him. David will carry on the business philosophy that my father and grandfather taught me; that there is no substitute for quality. The agency has the utmost confidence in David to lead us into the future and maintain our position as one of the Midwest’s premier managing general agencies and excess surplus lines brokers.”

Concurrent with the promotion, Miller will assume the same position for the agency’s other related enterprises, including Interstate Risk Placement, Inc. of Ill. and Ark., a managing general agency located in Peoria, Ill.; and Gateway Premium Budget, Inc., a premium finance company also headquartered in Belleville, Ill.

Miller is a chartered property and casualty underwriter (CPCU) and Certified Insurance Wholesaler (CIW). He has served on the board of the UFO (Under 40 Organization) of the American Association of Managing General Agents and the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois. He also serves on the board of the Southwest Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and the advisory board of the Bank of Belleville.

Miller resides in University City, Mo., with his wife, Annie Sauget-Miller and two sons, Tiernan and Seamus.

About W.A. Schickedanz Agency, Inc.

W.A. Schickedanz Agency, Inc./Interstate Risk Placement of Ill. and Ark, Inc. is a managing general agency and excess surplus lines broker specializing in commercial insurance for risks that are typically uninsurable in the standard marketplace. The fourth generation, family-owned agency provides commercial insurance solutions for property and casualty insurance, commercial transportation, workers compensation, personal lines, professional liability and E&O, and brokerage. W.A. Schickedanz Agency, Inc./Interstate Risk Placement, Inc. is the only privately held managing general agency headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. area and the only Lloyd’s of London coverholder in Illinois south of Chicago. The agency has offices in Belleville and Peoria, Ill.

