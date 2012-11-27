November 27, 2012 – After 3 years of service as Police Chief and 30 years on the Alton Police Department, Chief David Hayes has accepted the Assistant Director position with the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. His last day of work with the City of Alton is December 31st.

During his tenure as Police Chief, David Hayes achieved numerous accomplishments including:

The establishment of the “Do the Right Thing” program in Alton schools;

The expansion of monthly Neighborhood Watch problem-solving meetings to City-wide;

The passage of a False Alarm Ordinance which reduced false alarms by 40 %;

The passage of a Noise Ordinance;

The passage of a Scrap Metal Ordinance;

The adoption of a 4-year Strategic Plan for the Police Department and a new Policy and Procedures Manual;

The creation of a Pharmaceutical Drug drop box program at the Alton Police Department (over 10,000 pounds of unused drugs have been incinerated);

The creation of the first-ever Alton Court arrest warrant Amnesty Program (106 warrants disposed);

The execution of Operation CRACKDOWN which netted over 20 drug offenders arrested;

The establishment of the Alton Police Chaplain program with Cornerstone Ministries;

The creation of a Police sponsored city-wide community relations program “Building Bridges for a Safer Alton” to enhance police-community cooperation and relationships;

Police Department sponsorship of a Heroin epidemic presentation to City residents at AHS building; and

The creation of an Alton Police Facebook page, updated website and enhancing digital communication with citizens.

Chief Hayes was also recognized with a Law Enforcement Award by St. Louis Major Case Squad in 2010, the Liberty Bell Award by the Madison County Bar Association in 2011, and the Law Enforcement Award by the Illinois State Bar Association in 2012.

Between the end of 2008 and the end of 2011, overall crime decreased by 9.3% and violent crime decreased 58.9%.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my hometown on the Alton Police Department,” said Chief David Hayes. “I am very grateful to all of the people that I have worked with over the years and I look forward to the next chapter of my career.”

