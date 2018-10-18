GODFREY - David Freer was honored Thursday afternoon with the dedication of David Freer Memorial Drive.

Margaret Freer thanked the Village of Godfrey, Mayor Mike McCormick and everyone in attendance for honoring her son David, saying it was a great tribute.

Mayor McCormick said the sign has been kept a bit of a secret to surprise the family.

"All of the credit goes to Margaret's sister," Mayor McCormick said. "We've had these signs for over a month and kept it under our hats so that we could give Margaret a nice surprise while honoring David.

"My sister Hazel planned this and approached the Village of Godfrey to name a stretch of Alby in David’s memory. Today he would have been 46. I was surprised and touched by the number of people that came to the dedication. Mayor Mike McCormick presented us with a copy of the street sign as well as signage by Wesley Drive and Anna Street.

"Freer Auto Body was David’s dream. A parent should never have to bury their child…it is unimaginable. The support and love that we have experienced is unbelievable. David would have been very proud."

Hazel Morgan, David’s aunt said “I want to thank Mayor Mike McCormick and the Village of Godfrey for honoring David Freer and his family.” “Although David has been gone for 10 years ..we had him for 36. His caring and giving heart has continued to be kept alive by his family, friends and neighbors. Thank you to everyone that attended this memorial”

David’s best friend, Terry Croxford flew in from Texas for the dedication and memorialized his lifelong friend.

There was probably 100 in attendance for the dedication ceremony.

