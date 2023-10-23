Name: David C. Miller

Hometown: Salina, Kansas

Years of Service: 1966-1987

Branch: United States Air Force

Rank: 05/ Major

Wars: Vietnam War / Conflict

Medals Earned: Distinguish Service Medal; Air Medal with Four Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster; Small Arms Expert Pistol; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Combat Readiness Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver and Three Bronze Service Stars.; Air Force Outstanding Award with Combat V Device with Four Oakleaf Clusters; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air War, Air Command and Staff College, Squadron Officers SCH, Survival Training; many other recognitions by ribbons and certifications.

Message: We proudly and honorably present our military hero, Veteran Major David C. Miller. During his active duty service to the country, he flew as a Command Pilot in both the KC 135 Tanker and B52 Bomber aircraft during the Vietnam era war, earning over 2000 flying hours in each plane, for accumulated 5000 flying in both. David also served as Base Operations Officer at Minot AFB in North Dakota and Busy Island Task Force Commander in Guam, retiring honorably in 1987. His years of active duty military service helped shape his extensive civilian public service career in managing seven airports, including capital city airports and airports in Alaska. Dave retired last year from St. Louis Regional Airport after 35 years of a civilian career in airport public administration.

Since his military retirement, Dave continued to serve our local communities and today he serves on a local board, he's a Rotarian, a member of the Lewis and Clark ham radio club, and provides nonprofit services when asked. Dave is also a musician and continues to play clarinet in three local community bands. Our family and friends could not be prouder of Dave. He's our friend, a great husband, a wonderful dad, a loving grandpa and great-grandpa, and a loyal veteran who remains a dedicated patriot and hero who loves America.

Submitter's Name: Cora Miller

