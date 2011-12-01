EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Nov. 30, 2011 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that David Aubrey and Brandon Belt have joined the firm as attorneys. Both former law clerks at Gori Julian & Associates, Aubrey and Belt join the firm after completing their Bar exams to practice in Illinois.

Aubrey joins the firm as an associate attorney specializing in asbestos litigation. Aubrey graduated from Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law where he served on the Moot Court Board from 2009-2011, was president of the Society of International Law and the Law Student Democratic Association and was a representative for the Graduate & Professional Student Council at SIU. Aubrey’s legal experience includes serving as research assistant at SIU and as a law clerk for various law firms as well as the Office of the Public Defender of Cook County in Chicago. He is a Precinct Committeeman for the Democratic Party in Jackson County and served World Relief in refugee resettlement in Moline, Ill. He lives in St. Louis, Mo.

Belt joins Gori Julian, P.C. as an associate attorney specializing in asbestos litigation. He is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law where he received the School of Law Scholarship. In addition to serving as a law clerk for Gori Julian from Nov. 2009 up until his hire, Belt served as a law clerk at the Department of Veterans Affairs in St. Louis at City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. His community service includes Veteran’s Standown in St. Louis and Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. He is admitted to the Illinois Bar Association and received his Health Law Certificate from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is also a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. He lives in St. Louis, Mo.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call (618) 659-9833 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com.

