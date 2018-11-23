EDWARDSVILLE - Dave Renken, the city of Edwardsville’s Water Division Foreman, was recognized during Tuesday night’s city council meeting for receiving the 2018 Distribution System Operator of the Year Award by the Illinois Portable Water Supply Operators Association.

Director of Public Works Eric Williams said of 4,000 operators in the state only three were selected and recognized for their work and dedication to helping to provide clean and safe water.

“Since starting his career with the city Dave has worked within every facet of the water division,” Williams said. “I’d like to express deep appreciation to Dave Renken and his contributions and years of dedication as well as congratulations.”

Renken said he appreciated all of the recognition he had received adding that he wouldn’t be able to do what he does with his crew.

