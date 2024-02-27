EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education recognized Dave Lipe during their regular meeting on Feb. 26, 2024.

Lipe was recently inducted into the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame. This is Lipe’s 30th season of tennis at Edwardsville High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Dave is pretty amazing,” said Amy Boscolo, Edwardsville’s Athletic Director. “I was blessed to know Dave way before I actually started working in the Edwardsville School District, and he’s just a joy. He understands the game. He’s in it for the kids. He’s in it for our community.”

Lipe joked that he feels “tired” now that he knows it’s his 60th season. He thanked Boscolo and the Board for their work and the recognition.

“He has built tennis in the Edwardsville community and all of southern Illinois,” Boscolo added. “If you know anything about tennis, you know Dave Lipe’s name.”

More like this: