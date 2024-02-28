EDWARDSVILLE - When one speaks about tennis in the region, there is one name that always comes to mind - Dave Lipe. Coach Lipe, without question, is a legend for his efforts with area tennis through the last three decades.

Lipe has coached the boys' and girls' tennis teams at Edwardsville High School to tremendous success over the last 30 years. Recently, Dave was inducted into the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall Of Fame.

Lipe has accumulated 500-plus wins with the Edwardsville boys and girls. The boys have won 22 consecutive Southwestern Conference titles and 21 sectional titles. The girls have been equally successful with 16 conference crowns and 24 sectional championships.

Coach Lipe is also one of the key architects of the Edwardsville Futures Tennis Tournament, which is now acclaimed worldwide and brings players from all over the world to Edwardsville each summer.

Some don’t associate themselves with Coach Lipe in tennis but with Mr. Lipe in the classroom. He is a coveted English teacher at Edwardsville High School, one students seem to never forget for his ability to connect with them in the classroom.

Dave was recognized recently at the Edwardsville School Board meeting for his three decades as the high school tennis coach.

For Dave, the recent Hall of Fame honor meant a significant amount to him, but what he held most in his heart was the response from former players and families at his recognition.

“It has been a little bit overwhelming at times, but in a very good way,” he said.

Coach Lipe credits much of his success to the wonderful players and families in the EHS district.

“The school district has also been incredible,” he said. “We have had tremendous leadership at the Hadley House and all the principals we have had have been very supportive of tennis. It has been a fantastic run. I keep saying this over and over, but I don’t feel like I am done yet.”

Coach Lipe arrived in Edwardsville in 1994. He said he never envisioned hosting a professional tennis tournament. He thought he would teach tennis in the community, which is something he does to this day.

Coach Lipe said he looks forward to 2024 with his Edwardsville boys' tennis team.

“I think you care more each season because it becomes a bigger part of you,” he said.

Lipe still loves teaching and he tries to get the students to look beyond their cell phones and participate in class.

“I think the world needs more teachers like me who make the students talk,” he said.

Soon, Coach Lipe and his boys' tennis squad will take the court and he is as excited this year as he is every season.

He closed and said he so much appreciated the committee on his Hall of Fame recognition.

“I feel very honored to receive it,” he said.

