Fundraising Event Set for Lewis and Clark Community College on Feb. 11

MARYVILLE, Ill. – January 13, 2012 – Dave and Sharon Braasch and Alton Memorial Hospital will host the American Cancer Society’s 41st annual Mardi Gras Ball. The event will be held at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are available for the event by contacting the American Cancer Society office at (618) 288-2320, option 3, or visiting www.acsMardiGrasBall.com.

The Braasches’ leadership of the event will follow the highly successful leadership of Dennis and Linda Terry of First Clover Leaf Bank, who hosted the 2011 event that raised more than $75,000. Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., is the presenting sponsor this year.

“We’re excited to partner with the American Cancer Society as host of the Mardi Gras Ball,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial. “We look forward to working with them to make a great event greater. Alton Memorial Hospital is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society in the fight. The Mardi Gras Ball will help them to continue their mission to eliminate cancer.”

The money raised will help the ACS mission of saving lives from cancer by helping people get well and stay well, finding cures and fighting back against this disease.

“We are thrilled that the Braasches and Alton Memorial Hospital have agreed to serve as hosts of the event for 2012 and to help continue to grow the Mardi Gras Ball as one of the premier events in the Metro East region,” said Jeff Stassi, regional vice president for the American Cancer Society. “We had a tremendous event last year and with the Braasches’ support, we look forward to an even stronger event in 2012.”

More than 350 guests are expected to attend, including 20 corporate sponsors, business leaders, underwriters and guests from a diverse cross-section of corporate, medical, banking, health, legal, accounting and other companies.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and will include a pre-event reception, a silent auction, a formal dinner, a live auction and entertainment provided by the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet.

For more information, please contact the American Cancer Society office at (618) 288-2320 option 3 or visit www.acsMardiGrasBall.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with nearly a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force with more than 100,000 volunteers in Illinois and millions elsewhere, we fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. We save lives by helping people stay well, by helping people get well, by finding cures and by fighting back. As the nation’s largest non-governmental investor in cancer research, we turn what we know about cancer into what we do. As a result, more than 11 million people in America who have had cancer, and countless more who have avoided it, will be celebrating birthdays this year. To learn more or get help, call us any time at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.





