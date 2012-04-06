Our open rehearsals are Mondays: May 7th, 14th, 21st at LCCC Ringhausen Building 7:30 p.m.

Our Thursday concerts at Riverview Park are at 8 p.m. from June 7th to August 2nd.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Our Sunday concerts at Haskell Park are at 7 p.m. from June 10th to August 5th.

Article continues after sponsor message

We are having our LCCC Grand Finale on Thursday, August 9th at 8 p.m.

Lovejoy Memorial is Sunday, June 10th at 4 p.m. <-- to be confirmed.

Band members only: Chautauqua is Saturday, June 30th at 8 p.m.

*** NOTE THE TIME CHANGE FOR OUR SUNDAY CONCERTS *** (Sundays time change ONLY)

More like this:

Jun 14, 2023 - Edwardsville Again Features Summer-Long Arts In The Park Events

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Municipal Band Presents "A Musical Potpourri" Concert In The Park

Aug 21, 2023 - Celebrate The Grand Finale: Edwardsville Municipal Band Concludes Summer Season With "Encore" Concert This Thursday

Aug 28, 2023 - Rescheduled Edwardsville Municipal Band Concert To Be Held Thursday

2 days ago - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

 