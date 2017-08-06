WOOD RIVER – The Alton Road Runners Club's 22nd Summer Running Series finale is set for this evening at East Alton-Wood River High School's Memorial Stadium track with the Dash-N-Splash track run and pool party at the Wood River Aquatic Center next door to EAWR.

Article continues after sponsor message

The running portion gets under way at 5:30 p.m., with youngsters aged 6 and under running a quarter-mile (one lap) of the track, followed by kids aged 7-14 running a half-mile (two laps) and an open mile (four lap) run; a ceremony honoring those who ran in all three series events (the Alton Memorial Family Run at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, the Hit-N-Run Pee-Wee Run at Gordon Moore Park and Sunday's Dash-N-Splash) with medals and the pool party follow Sunday evening's run.

“It's been a good series this year,” said Road Runners Club president and EAWR track/cross country coach Russ Colona. “We've got about 140 already signed up for the event and we will be taking sign-ups right before we get started Sunday.”

In addition to the run and party, there will be hot dogs and drinks provided for participants; for more information, visit www.altonroadrunners.com.

More like this: