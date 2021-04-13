SEE DASH-CAM VIDEO:

EAST ALTON - A dash-cam video captured a man who appeared to pull a gun on another man in the 600 block of Bowman Avenue in East Alton early Tuesday morning.

Some raindrops from overnight were displayed on the car window, but it was still very apparent a man had pointed a gun at another. East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said his department responded quickly to a report of a person who displayed a gun toward another and that East Alton Police was investigating.

“We are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video,” Carlton said of the situation. “We will continue to review leads today.”

The man pointed the gun at the other man, then the other man moved away from the person in the video. The man with the gun eventually left the scene in quick fashion.

More will be released after the investigation.

