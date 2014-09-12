In just one short week, The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is holding the Champions 4 Children Candy Corn Dash 5K Run/Walk at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday September 20th at Edwardsville Township Park. The event is presented by Gori Julian and Associates, P.C.

While the morning will be full of activities and fun for the whole family, the purpose of this event it to raise awareness of child abuse in Madison County. “One in twenty-three children in Madison County are victims of child abuse. This translates to one child, in every classroom, in every school in Madison County,” said CAC Director, Carrie Cohan. “Through our events, we hope our surrounding community knows what services we offer and that we are here to help families through this difficult time.”

The 5K, which is open to walkers and runners of all skill levels, will just be one of the fun activities on Saturday September 20th. There will be appearances by Eddie the Cougar from SIUE, Scotty the Dog from Scott Credit Union, and Blaze the Buffalo from Buffalo Wild Wings. The McDonald’s Street Team will also be in attendance that day. There will also be a kid’s relay race at 10:00 a.m. that has fun fall-themed games for children.

Registration is still available online at www.madco-cac.org/events and is $25.00 per participant. For more information, or to learn more about how to register for the Candy Corn Dash, please call 618-296-5398.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center provides professional intervention and supportive services to fight child abuse. Most importantly, the CAC provides a safe haven for children to talk about the physical or sexual abuse they may have experienced and to help in limiting the number of times a child has to be interviewed.

