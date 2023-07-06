Darren Bailey

XENIA - Darren Bailey officially announced his bid Tuesday for Congress in the 12th District and a battle against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.

Bost has been a five-term incumbent.

"I'm ready to continue our fight for hard-working families in Southern Illinois," Bailey said in a statement.

"I'm running to fight for you in Congress by representing Illinois' 12th District. This district is my home, where my family is, and where we own and operate our family farm.

"I will always listen to the people and be a strong voice for our communities and conservative values. Help us restore our voice and join the fight to take our country back."

Bailey served in the Illinois State House and Senate and lost the Illinois race for governor to J.B. Pritzker in 2022.

