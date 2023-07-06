XENIA - Darren Bailey officially announced his bid Tuesday for Congress in the 12th District and a battle against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.

Bost has been a five-term incumbent.

"I'm ready to continue our fight for hard-working families in Southern Illinois," Bailey said in a statement.

"I'm running to fight for you in Congress by representing Illinois' 12th District. This district is my home, where my family is, and where we own and operate our family farm.