EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine today announced that Darrell Lane, 34, of St. Louis, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

“Law enforcement officers are true heroes who put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety and security, and our office will always seek to bring justice to those who threaten the lives of our first responders,” Haine said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following the police chase that resulted in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., the McKinley Bridge was closed as authorities investigated the scene. Lane allegedly drove around the roadblocks at a high rate of speed and he hit several vehicles and nearly struck several police officers on the scene.

The aggravated assault charges are Class 3 felonies, and are punishable with up to 25 months of probation and/or 2-5 years in prison. The aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer charge is a Class 4 felony, and is punishable with up to 30 months of probation and/or 1-3 years in prison.

Lane is currently being held in St. Louis awaiting extradition to Madison County.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: