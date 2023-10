Alton, IL - March 22, 2014 - Dark Horse Art Works is pleased to announce the first stage installation of The Alton History Mural at Alton Square Mall. Eric Stauffer, of Dark Horse Art Works, conceptualized The Alton History Mural with the community in mind. A lifelong resident of Alton and avid artist, Eric wanted to illustrate our interesting, and sometimes macabre, community history and increase attention to local artists. The painting of the individual background panels will begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2014. Community involvement is the key to the success of the mural. A grant from Madison County Arts Council enabled the purchase of materials needed to get the mural started. To continue the mural additional sponsors and donors are needed. Twenty two artist can participate in the creation of the mural. Each artist will paint a pre-approved person, place or event from Alton’s History. Each artist will receive credit for their art in a descriptive paragraph adjacent to each painting. There are a few remaining paintings needed, and artists are encouraged to contact Dark Horse Art Works to get involved in the mural.

The first of twenty three paintings has been completed. It is a reproduction of a map by Thomas Hutchins 1730-1789, that depicts the Alton area as Piasas. This map is one of the earliest documented references for the word “Piasas”. The last “painting’ is a bit of a surprise and will be revealed after the previous 23 paintings are displayed. To make a donation, inquire about sponsorship opportunities or participate as an artist contact Eric Stauffer at (618) 310-4118 or darkhorseartworks@gmail .comMore information can be found on Alton History Mural facebook page.

Located at 200 Alton Square, Alton IL 62002, Alton Square Mall is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sundays Noon - 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.shopaltonsquare.com or call 618-433-2491.

