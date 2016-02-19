Darcy Eldred-Smith, FNP-BC joins Alton Women’s Health Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Darcy Eldred-Smith, Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has joined the obstetrics and gynecology department at Alton Women’s Health Center, #2 Memorial Drive in Alton. Eldred-Smith, who is also a Certified Lactation Counselor, has extensive experience in labor and delivery, postpartum, and newborn care, and provides quality, compassionate care for women of all ages.



“Women often don’t take good care of themselves because they’re focused on the care of others,” said Eldred-Smith. “That’s why I strive to truly understand my patients and take a personal approach to their overall health and wellness.”



Prior to joining Alton Women’s Health Center, Eldred-Smith served as a Registered Nurse in the labor and delivery departments at Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC Saint Peters Hospital and DePaul Hospital. She has also worked as an RN in the Hazelwood School District. Eldred-Smith received her Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner at Chamberlain College of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri – St. Louis.



Eldred-Smith is currently accepting new patients at Alton Women's Health Center, and appointments can be made by calling 618-465-2550.