The Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves had several swimmers at the top of high point scorers in their age categories over the weekend at the U.S. Swimming Ozarks Long Course Swim Championships at Edwardsville’s Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Leading the way were Matthew Daniel with 114 points in the 15 and over boys category; Jake Roth in the 11-12 category with 140 points; and Eleni Kotzamanis with 140 points in the 11-12 girls division. All races in long course swimming are in meters.

Daniel was first on Sunday in the 800 freestyle (8:51.09); the 200 free (2:01.23); and the 400 free (4:17.06); the 100 free and placed second in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle on Friday.

Eleni Kotzamanis was first in the 100 freestyle (1:01.67); the 100 free (1:01.67); the 50 free (28.70); the 100 backstroke (1:09.19); and the 400 free (4:45.46).

Roth captured the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 1:03.17 and the 100 breaststroke; the 50 freestyle (29.05); 400 free (4:46.99); and the 200 individual medley in 2:33.85.

The Flyers Aquatic Team from St. Louis won the overall meet with 4,911.5 points. TCAY scored 524 points overall.

Tidalwaves coach Nancy Miller was ecstatic about her team’s individual performances in the Ozarks Championships.

“I was just thrilled with the performances of our kids,” she said. “We work a lot on strokes and race strategy. Matthew Daniel, Eleni Kotzamanis and Jake Roth stood out for us. We work on technique every day in practice. It is a never-ending process working on technique."

