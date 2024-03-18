JERSEY COUNTY - Daniel P. Schetter wants people to know he is ready for a second term as Jersey County Circuit Clerk.

Schetter, who took on the role in 2020, said he has accomplished a lot in the past few years. From archiving records to securing grant funding, Schetter’s main goals are to increase transparency and maximize convenience for Jersey County residents while saving taxpayers money.

“My staff and I got a lot done in three years, I will say that. Actually, I was kind of shocked,” Schetter laughed. “But they work together and cooperate and work together as a team and stand up for one another. There's a lot of good people in Jersey County. I’d like to thank everybody in Jersey County for giving me the chance to prove myself. This was always a goal of mine.”

Schetter is particularly proud of securing $4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds and over $450,000 in various grants. This money has gone toward updating technology in the county, a process he hopes to continue in coming years.

He has also made it a priority to digitize and store records in multiple ways. He said he recognizes the significance of these records and making sure they are kept safe and accessible for residents.

“When you're dealing with this, it's people's lives and it's people's records, and you have to be right. I can't afford to be wrong once,” he said. “My main thing is helping people. You got a problem, we can point you in the direction you need to go. We just can't do it for you, but we can guide you along the way.”

Schetter said the office will soon have an app that residents can use to check records and information on their smartphones. He is constantly looking for ways to increase convenience and transparency in the county, and he noted that he has big plans for the future.

“I'd like to bring some more things in,” he said. “I'd like to somehow start doing passports and things like that and be a county service to people. Sometimes you can’t get into the post office or they're busy. Just trying to get everything available and everything open to the people in the county, save the taxpayers money, and that's pretty important.”

Schetter, a Republican who lives in Brighton, will be on the ballot on the March 19, 2024, primary election. For more information about Schetter and his accomplishments, visit his official website at DanielPSchetter.com.

“I love my job. It's challenging and I've learned a lot and I like learning about it,” he added. “I can deal with whatever anybody gives me. You give me lemons, I’m going to make lemonade. Sugar’s cheap. If there's any federal funding or something available, I'm always on the lookout for that. And I'm willing to put the time in to get the job done. I'm looking forward to working with my constituents for another four years.”

