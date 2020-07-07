

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer Head Coach Cale Wassermann has announced the elevation of Daniel Brennan to full-time Assistant Coach. Brennan previously served as the Cougars' Volunteer Assistant Coach.

Brennan has primarily served as the Cougars' goalkeeper coach since joining the staff prior to last season.

In his new role, Brennan will be involved in many aspects of the program. In addition to his coaching duties, Brennan will also take the lead on other aspects of the program including recruiting, community outreach, social media, equipment and many other pieces of the puzzle.

"Daniel has been a huge part of our staff over the last year in our role as Volunteer Assistant Coach where he specialized in Goalkeeper training but also was a big piece in many aspects of the program," Wassermann said, "In Daniel's time with us, his passion and dedication to the program and our student-athletes has been evident. I am thrilled to welcome Daniel into a full-time role where his strengths will flourish as he can fully engrain himself into the program and help push us to the next level."

Prior to SIUE, Brennan served two seasons at McKendree, where he helped guide the program to its first GLVC Tournament appearance in 2018. The Bearcats advanced to the semi-finals before falling to Bellarmine.

Brennan also serves as the Director of Goalkeeping for Saint Louis Scott Gallagher, Illinois, Boys.

Originally from Edwardsville, Brennan spent three seasons as a student-athlete at Louisville before transferring to Salisbury, an NCAA Division III program in Maryland, where he earned a bachelor's in psychology in 2011. He recently completed his master's degree at McKendree.

Brennan joins assistant Matt Cannady and Ian Henry, who recently accepted a full-time role with the St. Louis FC Academy but remains on staff as the volunteer assistant.

