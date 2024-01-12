ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton area region is going to see a huge drop in temperatures as the day and evening progresses on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Temps will move from a high near 50 degrees during the day Friday to down to 16 degrees as a low in the evening.

On Saturday, the high temperature will reach only 21 degrees with a low of 2 degrees. On Sunday, the high is projected at 10 degrees with a slight chance of snow in the evening with a low of 3 degrees. The snow accumulation shouldn’t be great over the weekend, St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Kyger said, but the low temps are concerning for everyone.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Monday, temps will rise to only 12 degrees and the low will be only 2 above zero Monday night.

On Tuesday of next week, a high of 14 is predicted and on Wednesday of next week, a high of 33 degrees is predicted.

Kyger said the biggest thing for residents this weekend is to limit their time outside in the extreme cold.

“It only takes a little less than a half hour for frostbite to set in in these conditions,” he said.

“The weather focus on the Alton area for the next four or five days is the extreme cold temperatures and taking proper safety precautions.”

In Alton and Edwardsville, the Overnight Warming Locations will remain open for several consecutive days to keep people warm overnight. You can go to the official Overnight Warming Locations Facebook page for more information, including when the locations will activate. OWL is located at Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. 6th Street in Alton and First Baptist Church at 534 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville. This article on RiverBender.com also provides a list of daytime warming centers in Edwardsville.

More like this: