GODFREY - Tap-toeing jazz routines, en-point ballet dances and more were all featured at this Friday's "Live. Love. Dance." recital hosted by DanceWorks Studio of Jerseyville.

Packing the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, dozens of dancers from the ages of three years old and above gathered to showcase their routines to their friends and family.

The studio, led by director Shannon Blackorby, organized over 40 different routines, spanning genres like funk and the pop music of today.

Morgan Crane and Caitlyn Hunter, instructors at the studio, helped the children sharpen their dances prior to the large recital.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a message to the audience in the recital's program, Blackorby said:

"Thank you to our fantastic parents and grandparents, who understand the importance of the arts in our children's lives. Thank you for sharing your kids with us, week after week. We truly enjoy our time with them. Thank you to our instructors, for sharing your time, energy, passion and talent. Most of all, thank you to our students for sticking with it and giving it your all! We are so proud of you!"

Blackorby also extends her thanks to Rick and Connie Blackorby, Leigh Blackorby, Ann Crane, Julia Egelhoff, Marie Federele and Kris Krueger. She would also love to thank all of the backstage volunteers that helped keep things moving smoothly between routines.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: