JPRD Daddy & Daughter Valentine Dance

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering a very magical night for dads and daughters this winter with two nights to choose from.

The Daddy & Daughter Valentine Dance will be on Friday,February 13 and Saturday, February 14 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Each night will be filled with special memories that include pizza, music by a professional DJ, dancing and activities.

The event is for girls 3 - 12 years old and their dads, stepdads, grandpas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or get decked out for this special event. Girls will leave the event with a special gift. A photo of each couple will be taken and ready for pick-up the following Wednesday at the Susnig Center.

Photos will be discarded if not picked-up by March 15. Feel free to bring your camera for snap shots of the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those dads that are extra special and blessed with multiple daughters between the age of 3-12, all are welcome for the per person fee.

The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited each night! Registration is required and must be completed by Thursday, February 5, 2015!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

