Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering a very magical night for dads and daughters this winter and there are two nights to choose from. The Daddy & Daughter Valentine Dance will be on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig

Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Each night will be filled with special memories that include dinner, music from a professional DJ, dancing and activities. The event is for girls 3 - 12 years old and their dads, stepdads, grandpas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or go all out for this special event.

Girls will leave the event with a special gift. A photo of each couple will be taken and ready for pick-up the following week at the Susnig Center. Feel free to bring your camera for snap shots of the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those dads that are extra special and blessed with multiple daughters between the age of 3-12, all are welcome for the per person fee.

The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited each night! Registration is required and must be completed by Friday, February 1, 2013!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

