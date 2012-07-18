ALTON- Jennifer Bishop founder of JBSD, Jennifer Bishops School of Dance, will be teaching dance classes at SSP, located on 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, IL.

We are devoted to teaching all ages the art of dance. At JBSD we offer: Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Modern, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Kinder movement and Acro, ages two through our Competition PAC-Performing Arts Company. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from 4:00pm-9:00pm during the summer schedule with each class being an hour long.

Ms. Jennifer has been studying the art of dance for 35 years. She has been teaching for 20 years. Her dance career started at the age of three. She was a member of the first Parish School of Performing Arts, State Street Dance Company. Ms. Jennifer was later a member of the St. Louis Professional Cheerleaders and Dancers in St. Louis, MO, under the direction of Ray Parks. She also danced for Buettle and St. Louis Gateway Ballet. Ms. Jennifer also studied ballet at Berkley Evans under the direction of Lisa Wolfsbeger, Principle Character Artist at the St. Louis Ballet. Ms. Jennifer has danced for Dance St. Louis at the VP Fair as a soloist and also performed on the President Boat.

Ms. Jennifer holds many titles as a dancer and gymnast at Regency Competition, Dance Masters of America, Dance Educators of America, Dance Makers, Showbiz, and Tremaine Dance Competition and Scholarship programs.

Ms. Jennifer attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Kansas State Repertory Theater. She was also a member of the Classy Cat Dance Team which won a national title in 1994. At Kansas State she studied ballet under the direction of Achmed Volk (Principle Dancer for Bolshoi) and did her field study in Dance Education at the Amanda Arnold Elementary School.

While at Kansas State Ms. Jennifer was part of two intensive studies involving children with ADHD and Autism. During this study she used movement and dance as a method of therapy. During her years of dance she received the opportunity to dance under the instruction of Gus Giodiano in Chicago, IL. Ms. Jennifer also danced in (A Happy Birthday Video) that was given to Michael Jackson from Quincy Jones, entitled Smooth Criminal. Ms. Jennifer was also in a National commercial for Famous Brand Shoes that featured her dancing.

Ms. Jennifer cheered professionally for the KMOX Elite Cheerleaders (pre Rams squad) and for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs NFL Teams. She has coached and choreography for many area Pom and cheer squads in the Illinois and Missouri area as well as taught and choreographed for many different studios.

For the past 10 years Ms. Jennifer has been taking members of her performing arts company to National Finals in Tennessee, Florida and Ohio. At Nationals she has won choreography awards, first place overall highpoint and every dance was ranked in the top 5 nationally. Ms. Jennifer lives in Jerseyville, IL with her son Christian, 16 and daughter Sophia Ann 8.

You can visit http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Jennifer-Bishops-School-Of-Dance-PAC/151768428195043

For more Information please call SSP at 618-465-3298.

