Get your dancin' shoes on and get ready to cut a rug this Friday as Dr. Zhivegas takes the stage at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill in Grafton, July 31.

DRZ is a Rock band that formed back in 1995. They have rocked the house in sold-out shows across the nation. With a tasteful blend of disco, funk and rock anthems, DRZ is sure to please the fans ready to kick up some dust in the Historic Boatworks warehouse this Friday.

“We are a dance band with a rock and roll show twenty years and running,” said Paul Chickey of DRZ. “Take a billboard dance chart from the 1970s or from this summer and we are likely playing one those songs.”

As musicians that loved doing what they do, DRZ says they started out with no agenda, other than to enjoy themselves and play songs from their favorite artists.

“We choose songs that we thought our friends would enjoy hearing and more importantly choose the songs that make everyone want to dance,” said Chickey. “We are still using the same approach today. The playlist has changed over the years but the effect is the same.”

Dr. Zhivegas recently released a new single “Into The Wild” last month.

“They have combined that lust worthy dance-rock flavor with a glam-core touch and it has become their calling card, warranting hundreds of sold-out performances, a multitude of dance crazed fans, and a debut album oozing with a scandalous groove all its own” said a review on JamBase.com.

Just like the Little River Band Concert, the Boatworks has been converted into a fabulous and spacious music venue particularly for this special event. .

"This will be the first time we host Dr. Zhivegas at The Loading Dock,” said Peter Allen, owner and operator of The Loading Dock. “We're really excited to have them here to perform and are very much looking forward to the party."

The Loading Dock Bar & Grill is open for business as usual, no tickets are needed to come enjoy dinner and drinks at the remarkable riverfront restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. A full bar is available at your convenience inside the Boatworks “venue” as well as the main Loading Dock Bar.

The Loading Dock staff has organized several large concerts this summer, with Dr. Zhivegas being second. Little River Band performed in June, Wheel’s Rollin’, a Jason Aldean Tribute, is scheduled for Aug. 14 and a FREE concert by Jake’s Leg will be held on Aug. 29th.

See www.LoadingDock.com for more events and happenings.

CLICK HERE to check out The Loading Dock on Facebook.

