ALTON - Dana Morgan, head boys basketball coach for the past two seasons at Alton High School, stepped down from his position for personal reasons.

The resignation was accepted by the Alton Community Unit District number 11 Board of Education at its regular meeting on Tuesday. Athletic director Chris Kusnerick announced that a search for a new coach would commence immediately.

Morgan took over from former head coach Eric Smith for the 2019-20 season, and guided the Redbirds for the past two seasons.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Obviously, we are disappointed, but we support Coach Morgan in his decision, and wish him nothing but the best going forward," Kusnerick said in a press release issued early Wednesday morning. "Coach Morgan did a nice job the past two years guiding our boys basketball program."

The opening for the position of head boys basketball coach has officially been posted, and Kusnerick hopes to have the job filled as quickly as possible.

"The position is posted, and we are going to try to move very quickly to fill in the position," Kusnerick said. "We plan on having someone in place hopefully before the summer contact days start in June."

More like this: