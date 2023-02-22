Coach Dan Carter talks with his team during a huddle.

ALTON - Alton High School girls volleyball coach Dan Carter resigned Wednesday morning to focus on the other sport he coaches, softball.

Carter was approved to be Alton Middle's coach this spring and will still remain the head coach at Alton high.

"Alton High School would like to thank Coach Carter for his leadership over the girls volleyball program for the past three years, in his second stint leading the program," Alton athletic director Chris Kusnerick released in a statement.

During his last three seasons with the volleyball team, Alton went 34-48-3 under Carter's helm.

AHS Athletics announced that they plan on having a new head volleyball coach hired as soon as this spring so that they can map out their summer schedule and implement their plan of action moving forward.

