Dan Beiser at ESH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, visits with Eunice Smith Home resident Jack Weller during a visit to the nursing home on Thursday. Beiser toured ESH, located on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital, along with representatives from Life Services Network. In the background is Mark Jeffries, administrator of ESH. Weller, 97, is perhaps the oldest living Eagle Scout in Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip