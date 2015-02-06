Trentan Daley is going to take his valuable kicking leg to a college destination in the fall.

Daley signed with Robert Morris University in Chicago on Wednesday.

He viewed the opportunity to kick in college as “exciting.” Daley moved over to football as a kicker from an earlier soccer career. He will compete against some other quality kickers for the starting position.

Daley made the conversion to football from soccer as a freshman and said he never looked back.

Edwardsville coach Matt Martin called Daley “Mr. Consistency” in the kicking game and a huge asset for the team this past year.