ALTON - Dale St. Peters, owner of St. Peters Family True Value Stores, recently received the prestigious Estwing Golden Hammer Award from Estwing Manufacturing Company which recognizes retailers with 50 years of service. The honor is considered one of the most distinguished in the home improvement industry.

On February 9, 2024, a celebration honored Dale St. Peters for his 50-plus years of service in the hardware industry. St. Peters’ passion for hardware, innovative spirit, and tireless work ethic have distinguished him as a true leader and visionary.

Over his 50 years of service, St. Peters has witnessed the evolution of technology, the rise of new trends, and the changing needs of consumers. As the owner of St. Peters Family True Value Stores, he has played a vital role and has been a role model and mentor to many.

“I enjoy working with customers and helping them solve their problems,” said Dale St. Peters. “I am thankful to all the people I have had the pleasure of working with over the years and the customers who have played a big part in my journey. Thank you to my family and all the friends I have made along the way.”

Receiving the Golden Hammer Award means a lot to Dale St. Peters. It has been a dream of his since his father, Donald St. Peters, received the award.

Donald and his brother Virgil St. Peters opened the store in 1947 after purchasing Bezdec Hardware. The original building in Alton was only 19 feet by 33 feet, and the Alton location is now over 17,000 square feet.

St. Peters Family True Value Stores is a third-generation family-owned business with three locations.

