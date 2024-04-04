GRANITE CITY - Granite City High senior baseball player Dakota Armour had a great day in the Warriors' season-opening 11-6 win over defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Waterloo Gibault Catholic and he has continued that quest and now is one of the Warriors' leading hitters with a .321 batting average.

Armour has cracked 26 hits and has 19 RBIs with nine doubles in the 2024 campaign.

Amour went 3.2 innings and struck out five in getting the initial win of the new season, and also helped himself with a base hit and two RBIs on the day, as Granite pounded out nine hits, also taking advantage of four Hawk errors to take an 8-0 lead after three innings.

Dakota is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Armour was a linebacker on the Warriors' football team. He is carrying a .321 batting average with 26 hits and 19 RBIs and has nine doubles on the season.

Early in the season, Armour said the Warriors had gotten off to a good start for the campaign.

"Feeling pretty good," Armour said. "Not a bad start to the season."

The game plan for himself and his team was very simple and straightforward.

"To throw as many strikes as I can," Armour said. "And hit the ball as hard as I can."

Armour has set some good goals for himself and the Warriors in the new season.

"I want to keep pitching how I did tonight in the first three innings in the season opener," Armour said, "and I want to keep putting the ball in play."

As far as the Warriors team goes, Armour want to help them out as much as possible, and has some milestones he hopes will happen.

"I hope we go above .500," Armour said, "and I hope we can get our first regional win in the past couple of years."

It was a good start to the Warriors campaign, and success in the new season is something Armour is looking forward to.

"Oh, yeah," Armour said with a smile. "It is my senior year, so I have to do the best I can this year. I have to show up and play strong each game."

