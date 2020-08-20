EDWARDSVILLE - Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Board Chairman, today criticized incumbent County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler’s failed leadership on rising property taxes and re-iterated his call for the formation of a bi-partisan tax committee and a one-year property tax freeze.

“Last week’s special County Board meeting concerning PTELL was yet another example of Kurt Prenzler’s failed leadership,” said Bob Daiber. “Kurt Prenzler has had two years to re-introduce PTELL but waited until the eleventh hour before the election in an effort to distract from the corruption of his administration.”

“Prenzler’s behavior at last week’s special meeting, and his inability to answer valid questions from both Democratic and Republican Board members, shows that this was nothing more than a cheap political stunt designed to bolster Prenzler’s failing re-election campaign,” stated Daiber. “I commend the members of the County Board, both Democrat and Republican, for coming together to reject his blatant political pandering.”

“The County Board’s bipartisan, 18-6 vote to postpone consideration of Kurt Prenzler’s latest failed political stunt is just another example of his inability to lead and work collaboratively to achieve real results,” said Daiber. “Hardworking Madison County families can’t afford ongoing political stunts – they need tax relief.”

“That’s why I released a reform plan earlier this month, starting with the formation of a bi-partisan tax committee in which County Board members will work together, across party lines, to review the tax assessment process that is causing higher tax bills for property owners bills.”

Daiber’s also proposed a one-year freeze on property tax assessments as well as legislation to correct ever-increasing farmland assessments.

“I encourage everyone to visit my website, www.daiberforchairman.com, to read my property tax plan and learn more about my bipartisan approach to this difficult issue,” said Daiber.

“Kurt Prenzler said in a recent press release that property taxes were ‘out of control’ and that he wanted to ‘give voters an opportunity to do something about’ those taxes. Well, we have that opportunity in this election by ending corruption and restoring competent leadership to county government,” concluded Daiber.

