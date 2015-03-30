Daffodils go the extra mile Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Judy Roth gives a vase of daffodils to Nikki Steinwar, a nursing student from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, during the AMH Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee's annual sale last week. The sale raised $3,197.50 for the Alton Memorial Health Service Foundation*s Extra Mile Fund, which provides services to AMH oncology patients. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip